Interfaith marriage row: Doctor charged under non-bailable sections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Danish George, a doctor who was arrested for attacking a scheduled caste youth over his inter-faith marriage to his sister, was on Saturday taken to the crime spot at Chirayinkeezhu for evidence collection.

Danish is learnt to have confessed to the crime. He has been charged under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (causing hurt) of IPC and under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He has been remanded in 14-day judicial custody.

The Chirayinkeezhu police had arrested Danish from a hotel in Ooty on Friday. He is accused of attacking Anathalavattom-native Midhun Krishnan, who had married Danish’s sister Deepthi on October 29. They got married at a temple near Bonacaud.

According to Attingal DySP D S Suneesh Babu, Danish was charged under non-bailable sections as the probe team has got enough evidence, including his confession. Deepthi in her complaint had alleged that her family had called them over to the church to solemnise the marriage according to Christian faith as she belongs to Latin Catholic denomination. However, when the couple arrived at the church, Danish asked Midhun to convert to Christianity. When he refused, he asked Midhun to leave Deepthi and offered him money to do so.

However, Midhun did not accept the offer. Later, when the couple went to see Deepthi’s mother, Danish attacked Midhun. Though he sustained injuries on his neck, spine and head, the police initially did not register her complaint, Deepthi had alleged.

Confesses to crime

