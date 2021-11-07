STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man stabs father, police suspect drunken brawl

Deep gash found on deceased’s neck; Cleetus remanded in custody

Published: 07th November 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2021 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An 80-year-old man was on Saturday stabbed to death by his son. The police suspect the incident happened following an altercation under the influence of liquor at Karakkamandapam near Nemom during the wee hours of the day.  

The deceased, Elias, who earned a livelihood by mending leather goods,  joined his son Cleetus, 52, for a booze party late on Friday night. Cleetus, a tailor by profession, stabbed Elias on the neck multiple times using a pair of scissors that he normally used to cut clothes.  Nemom police on Saturday arrested Cleetus from his rented house. 

Officers said that the incident took place after midnight at the family’s rented house situated near St Antony’s Church at Karakkamandapam. An inebriated Cleetus picked up a verbal spat with Elias. In the aftermath of the stabbing, a profusely bleeding  Elias was rushed to hospital by locals, who gathered there on hearing his screams. However, his life could not be saved.  In the mean time, local residents overpowered Cleetus and turned him over to police.

“The father-son duo stayed on rent and they used to have arguments under the influence of liquor. During inquest, we found a deep gash on the neck of Elias. Cleetus also suffered an injury to the head,” said R Rageesh Kumar, Inspector, Nemom  police.   The body of Elias was shifted to the MCH morgue for  post-mortem examination. Cleetus has been remanded in 14-day judicial custody.

