3 arrested with MDMA

 The police said Leon and Vijeesh have several criminal cases against them.

Published: 08th November 2021 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Three people were arrested by the rural anti-narcotics team and Kadakkavoor police with synthetic drugs. Leon Johnson aka Ajith, 29, of Menamkulam, Vijeesh aka Sathi Santosh, 34, of Kazhakuttom and Vishnu, 21, of Parassala were arrested from near Kadakkavoor railway station. The police said 10 gm of MDMA were seized from the arrested.

The police said Leon and Vijeesh have several criminal cases against them. Leon has cases in Kazhakoottam, Thumba, Mannanthala, Kadinamkulam and Vizhinjam police stations. He was arrested six months ago with MDMA. On securing bail, he again started the business and brought the contraband from Bengaluru.

Vijeesh has cases in Kazhakuttom station with the most recent one pertaining to robbery of 100 sovereigns of gold from a jewellery shopowner near Pallippuram. The accused were produced before the local court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

