Health squad inspects migrant workers’ camps

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The health squad of the corporation has conducted an extensive inspection at various migrant workers’ labour camps to ensure sanitation and hygiene. The health squad inspected the camps at Medical College area, Ulloor, Akkulam, Kumarapuram and Kannammoola. The inspection started from 7 am on Sunday and continued till noon.

The inspection, which were based on public complaints about unhygienic conditions, found that multiple camps were running in unhygienic condition. As many as 30 to 40 workers were living in old buildings that could only accommodate a maximum of 10 people. The workers said the landlord pays a rent of Rs 30,000 per person for Rs 1000 per month.

On the Ulloor-Akkulam road, the entire area around the house where the workers are staying is being littered with sewage and infested with insects. The old run-down building has been covered with plastic sheeting to prevent leakage. Ratan, a native of Assam, earlier complained to the landlord about the sewage but the owner had not taken any action yet.

Health inspector S S Minu said the assessment taken during the inspection will be reported for further action. Somasekaran Nair, the owner of the building where the workers were staying on Ulloor- Akkulam Road, was summoned to the spot and the health inspector directed them to relocate the workers until the building and its surroundings were cleaned in 24 hours.

Otherwise, the health inspector warned of stern action against the owner of the building by relocating the occupants of the building as per the Kerala Municipality Rules. The health inspector said the report was submitted to the authorities to take legal action against other house owners whose houses had defects. In addition to the health inspector, junior health inspectors Mohammad Nawaz, Keane S Pavithran and other officials were also in the squad.

Junior health inspector Mohammad Nawaz, a translator, also conducted an awareness programme on sorting plastic waste to the corporation. On Saturday, the health squad carried out surprise inspections in restaurants in the Medical College area to check the sanitation levels and to ensure stale food is not being sold. Inspections were carried out in 24 restaurants. Notices were issued to owners of restaurants and gave a deadline of a week to ensure hygiene.