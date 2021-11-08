Waterlogging on Karette-Chittar road to be resolved soon, says Works minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The waterlogging issue on the Karette- Chittar road will be resolved soon, Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas has said. After inspecting the road on Sunday, the minister said timely action would be taken to resolve the issue, considering the legitimate demand of people. He added that the construction of canals is being considered to avoid waterlogging on the road.

The minister came for the road inspection at the request of MLAs D K Murali and O S Ambika. He directed the officials concerned to submit a report on the current condition of the road. The minister was accompanied by D K Murali, Kallara panchayat president Lizzie, other people’s representatives and officials.