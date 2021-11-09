STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online booking of PWD rest houses draws good response

He said there is an overwhelming response to book rooms in rest houses which got a facelift recently.

Published: 09th November 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 163 bookings have been confirmed out of 677 online reservations in eight days since PWD rest houses started online booking for the public, PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas said here on Monday during a half-an hour ‘Facebook live’ with the public.  

He said there is an overwhelming response to book rooms in rest houses which got a facelift recently.  “A total of Rs 4,97,527 has been collected as rent through online and offline reservation systems,” he said. 

Riyas said the hospitality of the staff of rest houses would be ensured while dealing with guests. “A system will be in place to register complaints from the public against staff.”

