STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Quality time with kids: Now, an app to improve parenting

So here is Totto Parents App that lets people understand the early childhood development stage and helps parent better. Early intervention and early learning are the key aspects.

Published: 09th November 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

The team behind Totto Parents app

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Say you have a toddler at home, and you need to connect to experts to help analyse why the child behaved in a particular way, or whether the child’s cognitive and social skills are at par with age. So here is Totto Parents App that lets people understand the early childhood development stage and helps parent better. Early intervention and early learning are the key aspects.

Totto Learning – a Kochi-based startup incubated with the Kerala Startup Mission -- has come up with the unique app, and a special campaign, to help parents connect better with kids. “Parents are the most undertrained and underprepared teachers the child will get at an early age,” says Jofin Joseph, the founder and CEO of Totto Learning. 

An interface of the app

“Kids at that age learn from experience, not from the screen. And it is a continuous learning experience. With the app, parents will get tips on a plethora of aspects and also get activities to engage in to understand the development of the child. The whole idea is to make parenting a delightful experience and to give a richer childhood experience.” 

The app is tailormade for parents with children aged between one and a half years and six years. The focus is on the period when a child goes to school, Jofin says. “The social, cognitive, emotional, and many such skills develop before the child is six years of age. It defines the life of a child, and so the period is crucial. We have developed a range of activities and parenting tools that can let one monitor the development of a child,” he says.

The Totto Parents App, which was being test run for the past two months, was released on the Google Play Store and iOS platforms on Saturday. The app is available free of cost and has found over 1,000 takers in a day. As part of the launch, the startup has associated with parenting magazine ParentCircle to run a campaign titled  ‘#GadgetFreeHour’ – started by the magazine -- for 14 days. 

The focus of the campaign is on spending quality time with children away from the screen, says Jofin. Each day, parents will get a scratch card that will reveal the activity they should indulge in with the kids. “It involves sessions with the child and comprises offline activities. The challenge, unlike the app, is open to parents with children of all ages. They can then post the feedback and share their experiences in the app,” says Jofin.

Anyone who downloads the app can join the challenge, which began on the day.  The app helps on three fronts – awareness, parenting tips and personalised engagement tools. Besides understanding the child’s development better, parents can also connect with a lineup of experts including psychologists, paediatricians, dentists etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp