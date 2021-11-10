STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahead of Children’s Day, Carmel girl elected PM of kids

The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare  (KSCCW) announced the child leaders who are selected for this year’s Children’s Day celebrations on November 14.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare  (KSCCW) announced the child leaders who are selected for this year’s Children’s Day celebrations on November 14. According to the KSCCW general secretary Shijukhan J S, the leaders were elected on the basis of Malayalam elocution contests held for lower primary and UP students. 

Nidhi P A, a Class IV student of Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School, was elected the children’s Prime Minister for this year. Nidhi is talented in art, literary and cultural activities. Uma S, a Class VI student of the Government Girls HSS, Cotton Hill, has been chosen as children’s President.

She had won prizes for clay modelling and drawing, and lent her voice for characters in the children’s cartoon series.  Her Youtube channel ‘Umakutty’ started during the first phase of Covid lockdown was a huge hit with more than one lakh subscribers and more than 2 million viewers.

Devaki D S a Class VII student of Carmel Girls Higher Secondary School, has been selected the speaker. Minna Renjith, Class III student of Christ Nagar Central School, Kowdiar will deliver a welcome speech.

