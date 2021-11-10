STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP alleges Corp graft in LED lamps purchase

Published: 10th November 2021 07:00 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly one month after the graft allegations which rocked the city corporation over revenue collection, a BJP councillor came up with fresh allegations on the purchase of LED streetlights against the corporation. BJP councillor Karamana Ajith alleged that the corporation was involved in a huge corruption worth Rs 63 lakh for buying 18,000 streetlights. 

He said the purchase goes beyond the requirement that an e-tender be called for any transaction above Rs 5 lakh. However, Mayor Arya Rajendran termed the allegations baseless. The controversy erupted after Karamana Ajith shared a Facebook post on Monday.

In his post, Ajith said the brother of a CPM state leader’s wife bought 18,000 LED lights from GM’s United Electricals Industries Ltd. In February, the corporation received quotations from three government agencies over phone without giving notification in newspapers.  

Though Kerala Electrical & Allied Engineering Company quoted a low rate of Rs 2,350 for one light, the corporation bought 18,000 lights from United Electricals by giving Rs 100 more at a rate of Rs 2,450. The loss to the corporation was Rs 18 lakh. The corporation bought lights from Crompton instead of  United Electricals. The lights were distributed by pasting the United Electricals sticker on top of Crompton’s lights’ sticker.

