Care centre for special kids opened at Govt Model HSS

Many children have escaped the monotony of online learning at home and have started going to schools. However, classes for differently-abled students are yet to begin.

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Many children have escaped the monotony of online learning at home and have started going to schools. However, classes for differently-abled students are yet to begin. As part of the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) scheme, a special care centre for differently-abled children has been set up at Government Model Higher Secondary School at Venganoor. 

According to Venganoor panchayat president R S Sreekumar, about 75 children from different schools in the panchayat will benefit from the special care centre which will focus on academic activities. “Many of the differently-abled students couldn’t cope with online education due to their special nature. Hence, direct training sessions were needed to help them learn lessons in a better way. The special centre will help in ensuring the physical and mental well-being of the differently-abled students. Even the parents were facing mental stress due to the inability of their children to cope with online classes. These special centres will help in providing a support system for the parents as well,” said Sreekumar. 

A survey was conducted to identify the children in need and in order to join the centre, the children need to have a medical board’s certificate of disability. Four special educators who got appointed under the resource block centres in the SSK will be taking classes for the children. 

Valsala P, CRC coordinator of Venganoor panchayat says, “One of the classrooms in the Government Model HSS has been converted into a special centre. Special children going to regular schools and those following home-based learning will be given training sessions. Different study materials such as number patterns and colours will be used to teach the students.” 

She added, “ Every Saturday, parents can accompany their children to the centre. Parents will also be instructed on keeping their children engaged and also socialise with others taking the necessary precautions. Extra-curricular activities will also be conducted for the students. “There are presently 12 block resource centers in Thiruvananthapuram district under the SSK and special centres for the differently abled students will be set up in each panchayat. 

