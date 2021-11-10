SN College goes after teachers who sought justice for five students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adding fuel to allegations that it was trying to protect a male teacher accused of sending indecent messages to five female students, the management of SN College, Chempazhanthy, has initiated disciplinary action against five teachers, who had expressed solidarity with the students.

Three of the teachers were transferred to other colleges, while two others were suspended as the college management accused them of infringing UGC code on professional ethics. Some of the charges against the teachers include taking part in an online programme ‘Veyilpookkal’, where prominent personalities interacted with students, and writing a comment on a social media post on alcohol consumption among women. ‘Veyilpookkal’ is an online platform started by English department head, Manu Remakant, where the students were able to interact with renowned personalities from various fields.

It was during a session led by a renowned gender studies expert that several students reported about predatory behaviour of an assistant professor. The students later complained to principal Anilkumar that the accused assistant professor, who is also an active member of a prominent teacher’s association, regularly sent lewd messages and sexual innuendos to them apart from bombarding them with WhatsApp video calls at odd hours. However, the college authorities tried to protect the accused and constituted an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) without following UGC norms.

One of the teachers, against whom the action was taken, said the transfers and suspensions were meant to intimidate them. “So far no action has been taken against the accused. But action has been taken against the teachers who stood with the girls It’s pure intimidation,” the teacher said.

According to the affected teachers, the transfer and suspension came before they could respond to the show-cause notices issued by the management. The suspended teachers were from Sociology and Commerce departments, while all the three transferred teachers belonged to the English department.

One of the teachers wondered how participating in an online outreach programme can be termed as an offence. “The UGC promotes such outreach programmes if the participation is done without taking any remuneration. So, there is nothing wrong with attending it.”