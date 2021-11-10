STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram native Hari Kumar new Navy chief

The present Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, will retire that day. Hari Kumar is the second Malayali officer to hold the post of Chief of Naval Staff after Admiral Sushil Kumar. 

Published: 10th November 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vice-Admiral R Hari Kumar, a native of Thiruvanan-thapuram, has been appointed Chief of Naval Staff. The decorated officer, at present serving as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command, will assume office on November 30.

The present Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, will retire that day. Hari Kumar is the second Malayali officer to hold the post of Chief of Naval Staff after Admiral Sushil Kumar. 

39 yrs of decorated service

Born on April 12, 1962, Hari Kumar was commissioned on January 1, 1983, into the executive branch of the Indian Navy. During his service spanning 39 years, he has been decorated with Param Vishist Seva Medal in 2021, Ati Vishist Seva Medal in 2016 and Vishist Seva Medal in 2010.

He had commanded Indian Navy’s Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat and served as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet. Before taking over as FOC-in-C Western Naval Command, he was Chief of Integrated Staff Committee of Navy headquarters. Hari Kumar has undergone courses at the US Naval War College in 1992-93 and the British Royal College of Defence Studies in 2009.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Hari Kumar Thiruvananthapuram Indian Navy Navy chief
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp