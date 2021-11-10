Thiruvananthapuram native Hari Kumar new Navy chief

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vice-Admiral R Hari Kumar, a native of Thiruvanan-thapuram, has been appointed Chief of Naval Staff. The decorated officer, at present serving as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command, will assume office on November 30.

The present Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, will retire that day. Hari Kumar is the second Malayali officer to hold the post of Chief of Naval Staff after Admiral Sushil Kumar.

39 yrs of decorated service

Born on April 12, 1962, Hari Kumar was commissioned on January 1, 1983, into the executive branch of the Indian Navy. During his service spanning 39 years, he has been decorated with Param Vishist Seva Medal in 2021, Ati Vishist Seva Medal in 2016 and Vishist Seva Medal in 2010.

He had commanded Indian Navy’s Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat and served as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet. Before taking over as FOC-in-C Western Naval Command, he was Chief of Integrated Staff Committee of Navy headquarters. Hari Kumar has undergone courses at the US Naval War College in 1992-93 and the British Royal College of Defence Studies in 2009.