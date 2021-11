By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 42-year-old housewife was found stabbed to death at her house near Peringammala on Thursday morning. Nasila Beegum was found dead in her bed by her mother. Nasila's husband Rahim is a clerk at Chackai ITI. He is said to be missing and the police said they have launched a search for him.

The police said it's too early to say who the killer was, but added that Rahim's involvement is also being probed. The body has been moved to the Medical College Hospital.