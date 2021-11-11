NH bypass accident: Illegal bus stop at Guru Nagar turning a deathtrap?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A KSRTC bus driver braking suddenly at an unauthorised bus stop on the Kazhakoottam-Kovalam stretch of NH 66 had led to the accident that killed a 36-year-old and his five-year-old son on Tuesday. While all other bus stops on the NH bypass stretch are on service roads, as mandated by rules, the Guru Nagar bus-stop -- near the Infosys campus, Kulathoor -- is on the main road as the service road is incomplete there.

Though the police said the accident occurred when the scooter hit the rear of the bus, and attributed speeding as the reason, eyewitnesses said the scooter hit the bus when the bus stopped abruptly. Under the impact of the collision, Rajesh and his son Ritwik suffered serious injuries and they died on the way to hospital. Rajesh’s wife, 28-year-old Suchitha, is still under treatment at the medical college hospital. Her condition is stable, said hospital sources.

As per design of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), no bus stop is allowed on national highways where vehicles can move at a speed of 80-100 km per hour. At Guru Nagar, buses stop on the main highway, many without even turning on indicator lamps or slowing down. The unauthorised bus stop there was necessitated as there is no service road in the area, owing to the long-standing tussle between NHAI and local people at Guru Nagar.

The stand-off between local people and NHAI started since the road construction began due to the people’s demand to construct a pedestrian underpass at that area for their convenience to cross the highway. As a result of the protest, the service road construction was halted and NHAI removed the service road there from the scope of work of the contractor - KNR Constructions. However, the NHAI decided to restart work recently following the increase in traffic.

To reach a consensus with the local protestors, the NHAI wrote to Mayor Arya Rajendran on September 7 seeking intervention. “Though the contract period ended with KNR Constructions, we are ready to construct a service road. I have sent a letter to the mayor seeking intervention so as to ensure cooperation from the people of Guru Nagar. However, I have not received any reply so far. Even the local councillor opposed constructing the service road without constructing an underpass,” said P Pradeep, project director, NHAI. He also said the NHAI does not have any proposal to construct an underpass. “We were ready to build a foot overbridge. However, the people are against that proposal,” he said.

The unauthorised stop at Guru Nagar towards Kazhakoottam is ahead of a sharp curve, immediately after a traffic signal. It poses danger to many vehicles, especially two-wheelers, coming from behind. Last week, a pedestrian was also killed after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road here.

According to a corporation official, the mayor will take steps to resolve the issue. “Both service roads and underpasses are important here. So the corporation will take steps to convince the local people so as to ensure the construction of service road first considering the safety of pedestrians and motorists. The proposal of underpass will also not be ignored, “ he said.

Meanwhile, the Thumba police said steps would be taken to avoid accidents at the spot in the future. “It is true that bus stops should not be allowed on national highways. We will take this issue seriously and ensure that no bus is stopped there to prevent accidents,” said R Sivakumar, Thumba police inspector.

14-year-old succumbs to injuries at MCH

T’Puram: A 14-year-old boy succumbed to injuries at the government medical college hospital here on Tuesday following a road accident at Naruvamoodu last Friday. The deceased Sajith hailed from Pallichal. According to police, the mishap took place around 2.30 pm when Sajith was returning home from Mottamoodu to Naruvamoodu direction on a bicycle was hit by a motorcycle from behind.