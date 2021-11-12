Artworks under Arteria project neglected, say artists

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A few weeks back, veteran artist Tensing Joseph came across the sight of his 60-feet-long painting done on the wall opposite Mascot Hotel left in a neglected state. Wild creepers growing over the wall covered most of the painting and even broken branches of trees were dumped on the footpath in front of the wall. Seeing the disregard shown to the painting, Tensing took to his Facebook page to bring the issue to the attention of authorities concerned and arrive at a viable solution. However, the artist says, “ There has been no action taken on the part of the authorities till now. Apart from the poor maintenance of the painting, the broken tree branches kept on the footpath are also causing inconvenience to the pedestrians.”

Tensing highlights, “It was in 2015 that the Arteria project was conceived and implemented by the Department of Tourism in collaboration with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and the city corporation under the leadership of Biju Prabhakar, who was the Collector then. The aim was to beautify the city walls and also spread awareness among the public about contemporary art and other paintings. A team of 20 artists, including Kanayi Kunhiraman, B D Dathan were part of the first phase of the art project which was done on the walls of the University Stadium. One of my paintings featuring the marginalised women in the society was also done as part of the project.”

The second phase of the project was completed in 2016 and the third phase was implemented this year through which the other prominent places in the city were beautified with fresh artworks. As per the reports, the entire project was completed at a cost of Rs 12.5 lakh, including Rs 2.5 lakh, balance fund which was released during the first phase of the art project. However, Tensing says, “It is doubtful if the funds are being used properly for the maintenance of these artwork. Over the years, many paintings were either partially or completely destroyed due to sticking posters on the paintings, people spitting on the wall and waste being dumped on footpaths.”

A painting by artist Kanayi Kunhiraman on the wall of the University Stadium

lies covered with wild creepers. Paintings of other artists are also in a similar condition

Art historian and writer Johny M L says, “ The tourism department has set aside Rs 58 lakh for the maintenance of the Arteria project. Though the renovation work to protect the paintings was held recently, it wasn’t done in consultation with the authorities concerned. It needs to be ascertained whether the artworks are considered as a permanent piece of art or temporary. However, neglecting these, the third phase of the project was implemented.”

“The artworks done earlier haven’t been maintained and are now covered with wild creepers and grass. Once such beautification works are done, it is left in a neglected state. It’s not just about making the city beautiful but making the people understand its importance and preserve it. Periodical cleanings carried out by the city corporation and tourism department will help in ensuring its protection,” said Johny.

Dr G Ajith Kumar, curator of the project said, “ The dumping of waste and poor maintenance of the paintings on the wall has been an issue for long. We have already brought the issue to the attention of the authorities concerned and are awaiting their reply.”

The DTPC authorities said that the maintenance of the art project was not under their jurisdiction. “DTPC is not responsible for carrying out maintenance and renovation of the artworks done as part of the Arteria project, but the Tourism Department,” said Bindu Mani, DTPC secretary. Although TNIE tried to contact the Mayor regarding the issue, the official wasn’t available for a response.

Project in 3 phases

