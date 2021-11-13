STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Animal lovers seek suspension of ABC programme

Animal rights activists have petitioned the collector to temporarily halt the Animal Birth Control programme being run by the civic body citing cruelty.

Stray dogs scrounge for food on a street in Karimnagar

Image used for representational purposes (File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Animal rights activists have petitioned the collector to temporarily halt the Animal Birth Control programme being run by the civic body citing cruelty. The have demanded the civic body to stop picking dogs from the streets for ABC programme and intervene into the mistreatment of dogs in the facility and suspend the ABC programme. The complaint has been forwarded to the Animal Husbandry department.

The activists also urged the collector to intervene to stop the ABC programme in the event of one of the dogs in the facility catching canine distemper, a deadly airborne disease. With one of the dogs in the centre being confirmed with the disease, the risk of other dogs catching the disease has also increased, says Sumitha Suseelan, who filed the complaint. “Hence the civic body should stop catching any more dogs for sterilistaion,” she said.

Earlier, a three-member team of veterinary doctors had exhumed the bodies of 10 dogs from the premises of the ABC facility. According to one of the doctors in the team, the exhumed parts were highly purified and it was too early to arrive at any decision. The viscera samples were sent to a clinical lab and the State Institute for Animal diseases (SIAD), Palode. Although ten body parts were exhumed, only three samples could be collected for examination. 

According to the doctors, due to its highly putrefied state, there were challenges to ensure an organised autopsy and systematic sample analysis. “Fresh samples are needed for better analysis. We have sent the samples with our inferences to the clinical lab. The samples were sent to SIAD to ascertain if any diseases are suspected,” said a doctor who was in the team. The carcasses were at least three weeks old.  The activists have also filed a complaint to the DGP on Wednesday alleging a coverup by the civic body and veterinarians of the programme. 

