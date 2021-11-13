STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Judge recuses himself after lawyer uses nasty remarks

Published: 13th November 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a strange turn of events, the judge of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribual (MACT) here has recused himself from hearing a case after a senior lawyer, representing the dependants of the victim, used unparliamentary language during the hearing.

Judge N Seshadrinathan, withdrew from hearing the case after the lawyer made unsavoury remarks. The judge also wrote to the district judge seeking transfer of the case to another court. Following this, the case was transferred to the Additional MACT Court.

The court sources said the whole incident occurred during the hearing of a compensation case pertaining to the accident death of a man near Vattiyoorkavu in September, 2012.  The opposing party had raised a contention that the claimant was not the legal wife of the deceased.

Following this, the court asked her to produce the certificate as per the Special Marriage Act. The claimant produced a marriage agreement instead to mislead the court.When the judge asked the lawyer of the claimant to give an explanation for this, the lawyer used unparliamentary words in the court.

Comments

