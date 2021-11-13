STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTU induction classes to begin on Nov 22

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) will host a week-long orientation programme for its first-semester undergraduate students on November 22.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) will host a week-long orientation programme for its first-semester undergraduate students on November 22. The programme, named Student Technological Awareness, Review and Training (START), will begin with workout activities, including morning yoga, at all colleges, The aim is to give a better understanding and direction in their chosen field of study, as well as to make them aware of the course’s potential. The university will conduct common sessions online. During these sessions, experts from science, research, and the social sciences will interact with the students online. 

While former health minister K K Shailaja will speak on ‘Women empowerment and development’, former IPS officer R Sreelekha will deliver a lecture on ‘youth security’. VSSC director Dr S Somanath will speak on ‘The endless possibilities of the engineering field’. ADGP Manoj Abraham will make students aware of  ‘Security and challenges in the cyber world’. 

