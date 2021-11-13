STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NISH former director retires

He was in charge of coordinating the team that formulated the first IT policy in Kerala in 1998. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KG Satheesh Kumar, founder of India’s first  Assistive Technology Centre to enable people with disabilities to lead normal lives with technological assistance and founding director for Centre for Assistive Technology and Innovation (CATI) in the National Institute of Speech and Hearing in (NISH) Thiruvananthapuram retired recently. 

He was in charge of coordinating the team that formulated the first IT policy in Kerala in 1998.  He was also the CEO of Technopark from 1997 to 2000. He also served as the director of NISH from 2018 to 2019. 

He was the professor and academic dean at the Asian School of Business, Thiruvananthapuram. He also served as general manager of Technopark from November 1990  to April 1997: Satheesh Kumar also served as the senior engineer from 1985 to 1990 at Kerala State Electronics Development Corpn. Ltd. (Keltron).

