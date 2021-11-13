STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Roshy Augustine has no right to be in office: UDF

Water Resource Minister Roshy Augustine has no moral right to continue in office if his statements regarding the tree-felling row are true, said Opposition leader V D Satheeshan.

Published: 13th November 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Roshy Augustine

Roshy Augustine (File Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Water Resource Minister Roshy Augustine has no moral right to continue in office if his statements regarding the tree-felling row are true, said Opposition leader V D Satheeshan. The fact is that a joint inspection of officials from Tamil Nadu and Kerala was held at Mullaperiyar dam site on June 11. The high-level meeting held on September 17 had also taken a decision to cut the trees for strengthening the baby dam.  

Kerala later intimated the developments through a note before the Supreme Court when the case came up for hearing. Subsequently, a meeting was held at the office of the additional chief secretary (water resource) on November 1. The minutes were read by Forest Minister A K Saseendran in the assembly in reply to an adjournment motion notice moved by the Opposition.  Roshy Augustine has been saying he was not aware of the meeting held on November 1, Satheesan said.

