Sexual misconduct: Private teachers’ body comes out against SN College

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The All Kerala Private College Teachers Association (AKPCTA) has come out against the management of SN College, Chempazhanthy, for taking action against five teachers, who stood up for the female students allegedly subjected to indecent behavior by an assistant professor.

Three teachers were transferred to other colleges, while two others were suspended recently by the management claiming that they had violated the UGC code on professional ethics. However, sources close to the teachers alleged that the management was intimidating those who stood up with the students.

The AKPCTA state committee in a release said they deplored the action of the college management and urged it to revoke the decision. “The management says it had taken action on the basis of a report filed by the principal. However, the disciplinary action was taken without following service rules and not listening to the version of the teachers,” the press release said.

The AKPCTA also said that the college has challenged the rule of law by acting against the teachers on the basis of the remark that they stood for the students, who had complained against the assistant professor.

The students in June had filed a complaint against the assistant professor alleging that he had sent them sexual innuendos and lewd messages over WhatsApp.

The college authorities initially sat on the complaint but were later forced to convene an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). However, the ICC proceedings were stalled after the students approached the High Court saying that the committee was formed by flouting UGC norms. Meanwhile, sources said Peroorkada police have registered an FIR against the assistant professor on the basis of a complaint filed by one of the female students.