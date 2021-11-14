Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain for at least 14 hours from Friday night to Saturday caused major damage and made the lives of people in the district miserable. The Kerala Disaster Management Authority declared red alert on Saturday following incessant rain due to the depression formed in Bay of Bengal. Extensive damage was reported in Neyyattinkara, Parassala and high-range areas which included widespread mudslips, waterlogging in low-lying areas and crop loss in agricultural farms. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

As per the information available from district disaster management authority till 4pm on Saturday, a total of 571 people have been shifted to 33 relief camps. A round-the-clock control room has been opened.

The control room can be contacted over phones: 0471-2377702/2377706.

A portion including the side wall of a 100-year-old bridge crossing Maruthathoor stream on the national highway near TB junction in Neyyattinkara collapsed in rain. A major disaster was averted as there were no vehicles on the road at the time of collapse. Traffic is being allowed through one side of the bridge, limited to light motor vehicles and two-wheelers. Night traffic along the stretch is also prohibited.

Heavy vehicles are being diverted while KSRTC buses proceeding to Thiruvananthapuram are being diverted through Olathanni reaching Moonukkallimoodu on the national highway via Manalivila. One side of Irumbil- Aruvippuram road has caved in. Vizhinjam fisheries landing harbour and nearby shops were flooded which caused disruption to the sales of fish by the fisherfolk after the Gangayar stream overflowed. Fishing boat engines, fishing nets and other materials kept for fishing were also damaged.

Motorists and residents wade through flooded roads in Vizhinjam following

incessant rain due to the cyclonic depression on Saturday

It was a close shave when a mudslip reported from a cliff close to three houses at Vazhamuttom. The mud fell on one portion of the house. However, residents escaped from the house immediately. Twelve families have been shifted from Venjaramoodu following mudslip to relief camps.

As many as 25 goats were killed in a goat farm after a landslip occurred near Mambazhakkara in Neyyattinkara. The wall of Government Girls HSS, Parassala, collapsed and fell on the compound of a nearby house. However, the residents are safe. Landslips on the railway track near the panchayat office at Parassala caused rail traffic disruption from Thiruvananthapuram to Nagercoil.

Two train services were cancelled. These are Nagercoil - Kottayam passenger which was scheduled on Saturday and Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur train scheduled on Sunday. Bengaluru- Kanyakumari Island Express ended its journey at Thiruvananthapuram central and returned from the station. Similarly, Ananthapuri express ended its journey at Nagercoil station. Railway authorities have started efforts to remove the soil which fell on the track.

Heavy rain continues in high-range areas such as Nedumangad, Palode, Vithura, Ponmudi, Kattakada and Amboori. Visit to Ponmudi hill station has been prohibited following rain alert. Visit to other tourist spots close to rivers, lakes and sea is also prohibited. Low-lying areas in the city such as Thampanoor, Karimadom colony, banks of Killi river, areas near Thettiyar canal near Kazhakootam have been flooded.

Ministers hold review meet

General Education Minister V Sivankutty and Transport Minister Antony Raju led a review meeting on Saturday evening to assess the situation. The meeting discussed a ban on quarry activities and mining.

The main decisions of the meeting are:

Damage will be assessed immediately

More relief camps will be opened if needed

Departments will open control rooms and take steps to make their numbers available to the public

As soon as trees fall, action will be taken to cut and remove them

Trees that are likely to fall will be identified and necessary steps will be taken to cut them

Fishermen need to ensure that alert instructions are strictly followed

Police will take steps to curb fake propaganda through social media

Mayor S Arya Rajendran, district collector Navjot Khosa, officials of various departments and representatives of police, fire and rescue team were present at the meeting. Delegates who attended the meeting said police and fire and rescue departments were put on high alert.

They will ensure that the people do not travel through the high-range areas at night except for essentials. It was decided to issue a warning to those living along river banks and relocate them if necessary.

Sivankutty also visited various areas in Nemom constituency which were damaged due to rain. Three houses were damaged when a rock fell near Thiruvallam in Vazhamuttom following heavy rain. The minister directed officials to calculate the losses. The minister said that necessary assistance will be provided to the needy.

The minister directed officials to take steps to relocate residents if necessary. The minister also directed to ensure adequate facilities at Iranimuttom , a relief camp in the constituency. Houses in Snehapuri, Siva Nagar and Kasturba Nagar in Pappanamcode Estate Ward were flooded on Kaimanam-Karumam Road in Nemom constituency. The minister directed officials to take necessary steps and provide assistance in these areas.

District collector has warned people living near rivers and streams to shift to safer places immediately. The collector said unnecessary travel should be avoided. If anyone notices a broken power line, they should inform the authorities immediately. People should not try to remove power lines on their own.

The collector said all precautions have been taken to avoid untoward incidents.