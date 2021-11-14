Tharoor seeks Central fund for development of Vazhimukku to Kaliyikkavilai road stretch

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the pathetic condition of Vazhimukku-Kaliyikkavilai road, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has written to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seeking urgent intervention to repair the 17.4-km stretch of road. Tharoor has asked the minister to sanction Rs 23,43 crore for the long-term maintenance of the road.

Earlier, PWD (NH ) wing of the state government had approached the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to approve funds under one-time maintenance scheme. Later, NHAI wrote to the Centre seeking approval. However, the Centre is yet to give approval for the scheme.

The road from Karamana to Kaliyikkavilai is in a dilapidated condition due to a dispute between the state PWD and the NHAI over the ownership of the old national highway (NH 47). Tharoor said that this has made people very miserable and therefore a decision should be taken in a timely manner. The NHAI which has fully undertaken the construction of the Thiruvananthapuram Bypass (NH 66), is of the view that it is not in a position to take over the maintenance of the old National Highway (NH 47).

The reason for the current dispute is that the State PWD had developed the old National Highway from Karamana to Balaramapuram in two phases but the ownership of the entire road has not been officially transferred.

The PWD has informed that the state government will develop the road from Balaramapuram to Vazhimukku on its own. Recently, the NHAI had selected a contractor for the immediate repair works. However, the work can be started only after the rain. The NHAI approved a fund of Rs 50 lakh for repairing it by dividing it into two stretches.

Of this, Rs 25 lakh is for Aralummoodu-Amaravila stretch and Rs 25 lakh for Udiyankulangara-Kaliyikkavilai stretch. But this will only be a temporary solution. Hence the PWD had submitted a proposal worth Rs 23.42 crore to NHAI for the complete re-tarring and maintenance of the road as per state highway standards.