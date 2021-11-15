Rain weakens in Thiruvananthapuram, one drowns in Neyyar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a devastating 14-hour rainfall which wreaked widespread havoc the previous day, it reduced in strength comparatively on Sunday with intermittent showers hitting various parts of the district. A 75-year-old woman drowned in the Neyyar river after she went missing in the strong undercurrents while taking a bath. The deceased has been identified as Lalitha Bhai of Kizhakkekannakkode Veedu, Pashuvannara, Kattakada. Her body was recovered from Palakkadavu, near the river at Neyyattinkara.

However, no major damage was reported as the strength of the rain was comparatively weaker on Sunday. Fire and Rescue team has opened a round-the-clock control room in the district. Thiruvananthapuram - 0471 2462006, 9497711282 ; Neyyattinkara - 0471 2222227, 9497711283.

Local authorities strengthened the side wall of Maruthathoor bridge at Neyyattinkara using metals and stones as temporary measure on Sunday. Uralungal Labour Construction and Co-operative Society was entrusted to strengthen the bridge that collapsed in the rain.

Traffic along this part of national highway was prohibited and all vehicles proceeding to Thiruvananthapuram and Nagercoil were diverted. The railway authorities have started clearing the soil debris following the landslips at three places between Neyyattinkara and Parassala railway stations.

According to K Ansalan, Neyyattinkara MLA, the traffic would be allowed on this stretch from Monday. “We have strengthened the bridge using metals as a temporary measure, and have decided to rebuild the bridge and Irumbil-Aruvippuram road soon. All crops and most of the houses have suffered damage. Many people have been relocated to relief camps. Efforts are on to compensate all loss,” he said.

Parassala MLA C K Hareedran said that efforts are on to remove the soil on the railway track. “Three earth movers are on the job. Apart from removing the soil, they would strengthen the cliff. As part of it, a meeting led by the Railways will be held on Tuesday. The strengthening work will be part of doubling work of Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil stretch. Fund has been already allotted,” he said.

With tonnes of plastic and other garbage washed ashore, Veli beach resembles

cyclonetorn area

Relief camps

As many as 19 relief camps have been opened in the district. A total of 427 people from 146 families were relocated to various camps in the district. Neyyattinkara taluk has the highest number of camps opened due to heavy rains. As many as 216 people from 75 families are staying in eight camps. Five camps have been opened in Thiruvananthapuram taluk where 66 people from 21 families have been relocated.

Two camps each started functioning in Nedumangad, Kattakada and Chirayinkeezhu taluks. In Nedumangad taluk 51 persons from 17 families are staying. In Kattakada taluk 71 persons from 27 families and in Chirayinkeezhu taluk 23 persons from 6 families are staying in the camps.

Measures taken

19

Schools closed

Schools in the hilly taluks of Nedumangad and Kattakada, will be closed on Monday The order also said that there will be no change in public examinations scheduled earlier.

Control rooms

Yellow alert today

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm of rain in isolated places in the district on Sunday and 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rainfall on Monday. District collector Navjot Khosa sounded an orange alert on Sunday and yellow alert on Monday. People living in the low-lying areas, near riverbanks and hilly areas prone to landslides should be extra vigilant as the rains continue unabated in these areas.

Damage

According to current estimates, 0.12 hectares of agricultural land was damaged. Three houses in the district were completely destroyed and 52 were partially destroyed. In Kattakada taluk 16 houses were partially damaged, in Neyyattinkara and Thiruvananthapuram taluks 14 houses each, in Chirayinkeezhu 7 houses and in Varkala taluk one house was partially damaged. Two persons were injured in the heavy rain in Varkala taluk. The shutters of Neyyar, Aruvikkara and Peppara dams have been opened.