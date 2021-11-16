All-party meeting appreciates Corp efforts on flood mitigation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An all-party meeting on Monday lauded the work of the city corporation and various departments in preventing flooding in Thampanoor and East Fort, the heart of Thiruvananthapuram city, in the heavy rain.

On corporation’s special request, PWD minister P A Mohamed Riyas, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine and Transport Minister Antony Raju supported the initiative. The joint meeting was attended by Antony Raju, Local Self-Government Minister M V Govindan and General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

The meeting appreciated the success of the efforts made by the state government and the corporation to coordinate the various departments to avoid flooding in the city. The meeting thanked the state government for supporting the corporation to avoid the floods in the city. MLAs Kadakampally Surendran and V K Prashanth supported the activities.