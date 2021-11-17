STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Dostoevsky literary fest concludes in Capital

The literary festival organised by Russian Cultural Centre in the capital city concluded recently.

Published: 17th November 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The literary festival organised by Russian Cultural Centre in the capital city concluded recently. The fest was organised as part of the 200th birth anniversary of celebrated Russian writer Fyodor Mikhailovich Dostoevsky. Former chief secretary and poet K Jayakumar inaugurated the concluding ceremony. 

He said the late writer influenced every Malayalam writer in the state. He added that Dostoevsky’s talent to conceive characters by delving more into the human heart not only mesmerised readers but psychiatrists also. 

Perumbadavam Sreedharan, Prabha Varma, John Mundakkayam and Dr Raja Warrier attended the function. Ratheesh Nair, director of the Russian Cultural Center, presided over the event. As part of the month-long literary celebrations, a photo exhibition on the life of Dostoevsky was showcased at the event. A  seminar and literary competition for college students were also held.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp