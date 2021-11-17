Dostoevsky literary fest concludes in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The literary festival organised by Russian Cultural Centre in the capital city concluded recently. The fest was organised as part of the 200th birth anniversary of celebrated Russian writer Fyodor Mikhailovich Dostoevsky. Former chief secretary and poet K Jayakumar inaugurated the concluding ceremony.

He said the late writer influenced every Malayalam writer in the state. He added that Dostoevsky’s talent to conceive characters by delving more into the human heart not only mesmerised readers but psychiatrists also.

Perumbadavam Sreedharan, Prabha Varma, John Mundakkayam and Dr Raja Warrier attended the function. Ratheesh Nair, director of the Russian Cultural Center, presided over the event. As part of the month-long literary celebrations, a photo exhibition on the life of Dostoevsky was showcased at the event. A seminar and literary competition for college students were also held.