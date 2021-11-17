Fresh hurdle comes up at Akkulam Rejuvenation Project

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Akkulam Rejuvenation project is likely to get delayed further as the contractor who won the bid has demanded Rs 32 crore more to implement the project, upsetting the financial plans of the tourism department. WAPCOS Limited, the special purpose vehicle (SPV) roped in by the department for executing the project that aims to improve water quality and restore the lost glory of the lake, has submitted the revised estimate to the state government. The project has come to a standstill as the new estimate requires cabinet approval.

According to official sources, the bidder demanded around Rs 125 crore initially for executing the project, which was 100 percent more than the estimated cost. Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) sanctioned Rs 64.13 crore for the project.

“After negotiations with the company, we finalised the estimates at Rs 96 crore. KIIFB cannot approve the escalation cost that is beyond 10 per cent. This is one of the top priority projects of the state government and the project is reviewed by the chief secretary every month. We hope the cabinet will grant approval within 10 days,” said an official associated with the project. WAPCOS had to float fresh tender for the project as they failed to get an eligible bidder the first time. Two bidders took part in the latest tendering process.

“We will not be able to enter into an agreement with the company without getting the approval from the state government,” said the official. According to studies, the lake-spread area has reduced by 31.06 per cent since 1942 and by 9.86 per cent within the last five years. As per the resurvey carried out a few years ago, the lake is spread over 64 hectares. In the wake of allegations regarding the previous projects implemented to rejuvenate the lake, this time the tourism department decided to adopt the Design-Build-Operate-Transfer (DBOT) model.

According to officials, the project will exclusively focus on water treatment using green technologies. Hence, WAPCOS had invited International Competitive Bidding (ICB) to find appropriate bidders with experience in the eco-restoration of lakes. “The bidder will be managing the lake for a period of 15 years.We had to cut down a couple of components from the project proposal to reduce the cost,” said an official.

The detailed project report was prepared by the Transitional Research and Professional Leadership Centre (TRPLC) under the Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram. The centre has proposed many natural treatment techniques to reduce pollution in the lake.

Encroachment rampant

Release of sewage and waste has heavily polluted the lake that is already filled with water hyacinths. Due to rampant encroachment, the area has shrunk further to 145 acres. Despite the revenue authorities launching the demarcation of boundaries, encroachment continues to be rampant.

Akkulam Kayal Samrakshana Samiti coordinator Prasad Somarajan said more than 100 acres of the lake has been encroached. He said the state government spent more than Rs 100 crore in the past one decade to protect the biodiversity of the lake and upgrade tourism related activities. Though several complaints have been raised regarding land filling and illegal construction activities, the district administration and the corporation continue to turn a blind eye, he added.

“We have raised so many complaints regarding illegal construction and land filling but none of the authorities took any solid action. The illegal activities are happening with the consent of the authorities. We have now decided to move the High Court, ” said Somarajan.

Recently, reived more than 20 complaints about encroachments at Akkulam. A senior official of the corporation said the boundaries of the lake have to be fixed. The official admitted that unauthorised constructions are rampant at the lake. “We are taking action based on the complaints we receive. We are holding hearings with the parties and trying to clear the encroachments. Some of the parties involved have title deeds. There is a lot of confusion regarding the boundaries. We need to fix the CRZ boundaries too to prevent illegal constructions,” said the official.

In a nutshell

Due to rampant encroachment, the area has shrunk to 145 acres

B125 cr Amount demanded by the bidder

B64.13 cr sanctioned by KIFFB

B32 cr The he contractor has demanded more fund to implement the project

Components of the project