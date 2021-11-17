STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Special drives to ensure safe food, water

Food safety department planning steps to curb illegal manufacturers of packaged drinking water

Published: 17th November 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Bottled drinking water being transported in an open vehicle | B P Deepu

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Many units that manufacture and sell packaged drinking water have been mushrooming in the district without certifications from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) or the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The food safety department is organising a special drive to identify such practices and assess the quality of the packaged drinking water sold in the district.

The FSSAI has made it mandatory for the manufacturers of packaged drinking water and mineral water to take BIS certification to obtain a licence or registration from the authority. However, the food safety department officials said the functioning of many illegal units has come to their notice recently.

“It has been reported that a number of manufacturers in the district have an FSSAI licence but lack the BIS certification. It is also mandatory for the food business operators to upload a copy of the BIS licence while applying for a licence from the FSSAI on the online portal. The special drive will help in assessing the quality of packaged water sold in the market and crackdown on illegal manufacturers,” said an official from the department.

Hygienic rating for restaurants
The department is also planning to give a ‘hygienic rating’ to the restaurants in the city. “We are planning to give ‘hygienic rating’ to over 50 hotels in the city. We will use external auditors for the purpose and the guidelines will be given to the owners based on which they have to maintain their eatery. Preliminary steps have already been taken. It will help customers to make informed choices in future,” said Alex K Isaac, assistant commissioner, food safety department.To get the ‘hygienic rating’, a food business operator should have an FSSAI licence, ensure the food being served to the consumers is of good quality and safe to eat, train all handlers, appoint a certified ‘food safety supervisor’, display food safety boards on the premises and do periodic testing of food samples. The department officials are also planning an awareness drive among the fish vendors to maintain the quality of the fish.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Food safety
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp