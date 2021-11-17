Special drives to ensure safe food, water

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Many units that manufacture and sell packaged drinking water have been mushrooming in the district without certifications from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) or the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The food safety department is organising a special drive to identify such practices and assess the quality of the packaged drinking water sold in the district.

The FSSAI has made it mandatory for the manufacturers of packaged drinking water and mineral water to take BIS certification to obtain a licence or registration from the authority. However, the food safety department officials said the functioning of many illegal units has come to their notice recently.

“It has been reported that a number of manufacturers in the district have an FSSAI licence but lack the BIS certification. It is also mandatory for the food business operators to upload a copy of the BIS licence while applying for a licence from the FSSAI on the online portal. The special drive will help in assessing the quality of packaged water sold in the market and crackdown on illegal manufacturers,” said an official from the department.

Hygienic rating for restaurants

The department is also planning to give a ‘hygienic rating’ to the restaurants in the city. “We are planning to give ‘hygienic rating’ to over 50 hotels in the city. We will use external auditors for the purpose and the guidelines will be given to the owners based on which they have to maintain their eatery. Preliminary steps have already been taken. It will help customers to make informed choices in future,” said Alex K Isaac, assistant commissioner, food safety department.To get the ‘hygienic rating’, a food business operator should have an FSSAI licence, ensure the food being served to the consumers is of good quality and safe to eat, train all handlers, appoint a certified ‘food safety supervisor’, display food safety boards on the premises and do periodic testing of food samples. The department officials are also planning an awareness drive among the fish vendors to maintain the quality of the fish.

