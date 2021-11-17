Two held for trying to kill neighbour

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a man and his stepson for attempting to murder a youth from their neighbourhood at Pallithura. Kabeer, 48, and his son Anand, 23, were arrested by Thumba police for attacking their neighbour, Renjith, on Friday.

Renjith was attacked after he objected to Kabeer blowing the horn of his autorickshaw at a high volume at Nehru Junction by 8.30 pm. “Kabeer, an auto driver, honked at a high volume which was objected to by Renjith. In a fit of rage, Kabeer and his stepson attacked Renjith with a machete,” police said.

The suspects had gone into hiding. The police said a team led by Assistant Commissioner Sheen Tharayil arrested the suspects from a hideout in Kazhakoottam.