Youth held for hurling explosives at police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested one of the suspects, who threw country-made explosives at the cops during an anti-narcotics raid on a hotel room near Killipalam on October 18. Ananthu, 22, of Thirumala, was arrested by Karamana police from his hideout.

The police said Ananthu is the main suspect in the case pertaining to hurling explosives at the raiding police party. The cops came under attack when they went to raid a tourist home on the basis of information that a drug deal was taking place in the hotel room.

The police said Ananthu had prepared the crude bomb and hurled it at the cops. In the mayhem, he had managed to escape from the cops by jumping off the building. The police had seized 5kg ganja, three air pistols, two machetes and an undisclosed amount of synthetic drug, MDMA.