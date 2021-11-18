STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Virtual pookkalam contest to be held annually

He was speaking at an event organised to distribute the prizes for the winners of the Global Pookkalam Contest - 2021 organised by Kerala Tourism Department during the Onam festival.

Published: 18th November 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the success of the first edition of the virtual Global Pookkalam contest, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Wednesday said that the Tourism Department would make it an annual event. He was speaking at an event organised to distribute the prizes for the winners of the Global Pookkalam Contest - 2021 organised by Kerala Tourism Department during the Onam festival.  

P A Mohamed Riyas

“Through the contest, Keralites living abroad have become the brand ambassadors of the state. Kerala Tourism is planning to go ahead with such initiatives that highlight the  message of unity among the Malayalis,” Mohamed Riyas said. There were 1,331 entries for the contest this year and more than 25,000 people participated in it, he said, and recalled the support of Loka Kerala Sabha, NRI organisations and NORKA extended to the online event. Apart from the first three prizes in each category, 10 consolation prizes were also distributed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp