Virtual pookkalam contest to be held annually

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the success of the first edition of the virtual Global Pookkalam contest, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Wednesday said that the Tourism Department would make it an annual event. He was speaking at an event organised to distribute the prizes for the winners of the Global Pookkalam Contest - 2021 organised by Kerala Tourism Department during the Onam festival.

“Through the contest, Keralites living abroad have become the brand ambassadors of the state. Kerala Tourism is planning to go ahead with such initiatives that highlight the message of unity among the Malayalis,” Mohamed Riyas said. There were 1,331 entries for the contest this year and more than 25,000 people participated in it, he said, and recalled the support of Loka Kerala Sabha, NRI organisations and NORKA extended to the online event. Apart from the first three prizes in each category, 10 consolation prizes were also distributed.