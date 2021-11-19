STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Awards for eSanjeevani, Karunya Benevolent Fund

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The eSanjeevani and Karunya Benevolent Fund (KBF) programmes of the state government have won the fourth Digital Transformation awards instituted by Governance Now. 

While eSanjeevani was chosed for the award for rolling out telemedicine services in Covid management, the Karunya Benevolent Fund won the honour for its successful integration with the Transaction Managementment System of Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP). The awards were presented at the fourth digital transformation summit. Health Minister Veena George said the award was a recognition to the best telemedicine services provided during the Covid times. 

It helped reduce the crowd at hospitals and give follow-up treatment to people. So far, around 2.9 lakh people have been given treatment through eSanjeevani. Kerala has 47 speciality OPs in eSanjeevani, the highest in the country. The integration of the KBF with the KASP helped in giving prompt assistance worth `64 crore to about 10,000 patients, she said.

