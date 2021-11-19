STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fuel price: Congress warns of intensifying stir

The Congress had come under flak when its Ernakulam district committee created a road blockade at the Vyttila bypass during its protest on November 1. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran, MP, has warned of intensifying the party’s protest against the LDF Government for not taking steps to bring down the hike in fuel prices. Protests will be held at constituency and booth levels in the coming days. He was speaking after inaugurating the second leg of the party’s state-wide protest at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday in front of the Post Master General office. 

The Congress had come under flak when its Ernakulam district committee created a road blockade at the Vyttila bypass during its protest on November 1. The first state-wide protest of ‘Stop the wheel’ was held last week for 15 minutes.

The second leg of the protest under the aegis of the state leadership saw agitation against the ruling front in 280 centres. The booth committees held their protests in front of state and Central government offices.  Sudhakaran said that if the LDF Government doesn’t reduce the fuel price the party will intensify its protest.

