LSGs told to give plan proposals by November 30

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LSGD Minister MV Govindan has directed all local bodies to submit their plan proposals for 2021-22, with necessary amendments, to the district planning committee by November 30.

The minister also directed local bodies to take up projects related to Covid prevention and disaster relief, in addition to increasing the plan share of existing projects. He said priority projects, including doorstep delivery of services, should be included in the plan. He said projects rejected by the district planning committee and those not in line with norms and subsidy rate must be abandoned.