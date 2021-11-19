STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

LSGs told to give plan proposals by November 30

The minister also directed local bodies to take up projects related to Covid prevention and disaster relief, in addition to increasing the plan share of existing projects.

Published: 19th November 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LSGD Minister MV Govindan has directed all local bodies to submit their plan proposals for 2021-22, with necessary amendments, to the district planning committee by November 30. 

The minister also directed local bodies to take up projects related to Covid prevention and disaster relief, in addition to increasing the plan share of existing projects. He said priority projects, including doorstep delivery of services, should be included in the plan. He said projects rejected by the district planning committee and those not in line with norms and subsidy rate must be abandoned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MV Govindan
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp