National fellowship eludes KTU researchers

According to them, delay on the part of KTU in publishing the course work results has landed their fellowship in uncertainty

Published: 19th November 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University is also known as KTU

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is anxious days ahead for research scholars in APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) as they are set to lose the All India Council For Technical Education’s (AICTE) doctoral fellowship due to non-fulfilment of mandatory requirements within the stipulated period. According to researchers, delay on the part of KTU in publishing the course work results has pushed back the entire process and landed their fellowship in uncertainty. 

As per the AICTE regulations, research fellows are required to complete the course work and also get their research proposal approved within one year of their date of joining. Researchers awarded the AICTE doctoral fellowship (ADF) will be provided Rs 31,000 per month along with 8-24 per cent HRA and also a contingency grant of Rs 15,000 per year. 

TNIE has accessed a letter from AICTE to the research heads of universities in September this year clearly stating that the eligibility conditions should be met within one year and that fellowship of candidates who fulfill the criteria shall be discontinued till completion of the criteria. However, it is alleged that KTU did not take any step to hasten the process.

“The result of course work is pending even after a year,” said a researcher on condition of anonymity. As per KTU regulations, researchers have to also attempt a comprehensive written examination, which is conducted only after passing all courses and also undergo comprehensive viva-voce before submitting the research proposal. “Owing to the delay in publishing course work results and also due to the other conditions to be fulfilled as per the KTU regulation, it will take minimum of one-and-a-half years to complete the entire process,” said the research head of a KTU-affiliated college.

KTU Dean (Research) Shalij P R told TNIE that the university has written to AICTE seeking extension of time frame. “The university has informed AICTE the various factors that have led to the delay in completing the requirements. Also, the university’s research council will meet soon to find a solution to the issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources in KTU said the condition that written exam and viva-voce should also be conducted before submitting the research proposal, would have to be done away in order to avoid further delay. However, this would require amendment of the university regulation after discussions by the varsity’s research council.

KTU
