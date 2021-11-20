From France, with love

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram zoo has received love all the way from France. A group of children sent in their notes of love to senior veterinary surgeon Dr Jacob Alexander on Friday for taking care of the animals. Eva Martin, director of Alliance française de Trivandrum, handed over the messages and thank you notes to the zoo vet. The messages had several drawings by the students.

The students were inspired by the work of French writer and artist Claire Le Michel who introduced the zoo to them. Claire arrived in the city for a writing residency in 2019. After interacting with the doctor and visiting the zoo, the artist also conducted a writing workshop for children at Thiruvananthapuram zoo. She exhibited poems and photographs while in the city.

After moving back to France, the artist published ‘The Story of George’ with 16 episodes featuring George, the oldest white tiger in the zoo, and many other animals. “Children who were captivated by tiger George and the man who takes care of him wrote thank you notes to Dr Jacob Alexander. There were around 23 messages from children,” said a press note by Alliance française de Trivandrum.