Man arrested for attacking woman in Kazhakoottam

In the first attack, Hashim allegedly hit Ramla’s head against the wall and later brandished a sword at her.

Published: 20th November 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a 32-year-old man, who had allegedly attacked a woman and vandalised her house at Nalumukku near Kazhakoottam.Attipra native Muhammed Hashim was arrested by Kazhakoottam police for attacking Ramla Beevi on Monday night. The attack had ignited suspicion about the resurgence of organised criminal gangs in Kazhakoottam and nearby areas. Apart from attacking the woman, Hashim also vandalised the house and ransacked four vehicles that were parked nearby. The police said Hashim had several criminal cases against him and Monday’s attack was precipitated by a suspicion that Ramla and her sons had tipped off the cops about his ganja business.

Monday’s attack was carried out in two phases. In the first attack, Hashim allegedly hit Ramla’s head against the wall and later brandished a sword at her.  He also threatened to kill Ramla’s sons. Later, Hashim returned by midnight and vandalised the vehicles parked outside the house. Ramla’s husband also came under attack while trying to save his wife. The suspect fled the place and went into hiding after the police started the probe. However, cops managed to locate his hideout and they took him into custody from there. 

