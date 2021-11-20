Security guards at medical college thrash bystander, police register case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The highhandedness of the Medical College hospital private guards shows no sign of abating as three of the guards on duty on Friday thrashed a bystander alleging that he had tried to trespass into the hospital ward. It was Arun Dev, a native of Kizhuvilam, who became the latest victim. The security men in the past one week had carried out two similar assaults on bystanders, prompting the cops to register cases against them.

The Medical College police said Arun was taking care of his grandmother, who is undergoing treatment in ward 17. He has been staying in the hospital for the last few days and was going to hand over the hospital pass to his relative when he was stopped by the security men.

The security men alleged that Arun was also trying to sneak in with his relative and questioned him. Though Arun told them that he was going out and the man, who was with him, was to replace him, the security men did not relent and picked up a quarrel which culminated in a physical fight. In his complaint, Arun told police that three security men took him inside the hospital, locked the gate from inside, and assaulted him. The police sources said a case has been registered against a guard named Vishnu and two others on Arun’s complaint. The police said the three were deployed by a private security agency.

The police said highhandedness of security guards has become a usual affair as they are regularly getting complaints from the public regarding their conduct. “Two cases were registered against the guards last week for attacking bystanders near the Super Speciality block. We have taken up the matter with the hospital superintendent,” said a police officer.