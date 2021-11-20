STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Security guards at medical college thrash bystander, police register case

The Medical College police said Arun was taking care of his grandmother, who is undergoing treatment in ward 17.

Published: 20th November 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The highhandedness of the Medical College hospital private guards shows no sign of abating as three of the guards on duty on Friday thrashed a bystander alleging that he had tried to trespass into the hospital ward. It was Arun Dev, a native of Kizhuvilam, who became the latest victim. The security men in the past one week had carried out two similar assaults on bystanders, prompting the cops to register cases against them. 

The Medical College police said Arun was taking care of his grandmother, who is undergoing treatment in ward 17. He has been staying in the hospital for the last few days and was going to hand over the hospital pass to his relative when he was stopped by the security men. 

The security men alleged that Arun was also trying to sneak in with his relative and questioned him. Though Arun told them that he was going out and the man, who was with him, was to replace him, the security men did not relent and picked up a quarrel which culminated in a physical fight.  In his complaint, Arun told police that three security men took him inside the hospital, locked the gate from inside, and assaulted him. The police sources said a case has been registered against a guard named Vishnu and two others on Arun’s complaint. The police said the three were deployed by a private security agency.

The police said highhandedness of security guards has become a usual affair as they are regularly getting complaints from the public regarding their conduct. “Two cases were registered against the guards last week for attacking bystanders near the Super Speciality block. We have taken up the matter with the hospital superintendent,” said a police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp