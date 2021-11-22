Cancel deal with security agency if needed: Kerala Health Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the assault on a bystander by two security guards of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on November 19, Health Minister Veena George has directed the hospital authorities to rein in security staff.

Veena also directed the MCH superintendent to cancel the agreement with the private security firm which employed the guards, if required. After it was found that the two guards did not report to the security officer of the MCH, the minister instructed all security staff to report to the officer. Veena also said that necessary training will be imparted to them to prevent such incidents.

It is alleged that staff without any training are involved in attacking bystanders in the past. In the wake of the recent incident, the doctors have demanded that ex-army officials should be appointed as security guards. After the assault, both Congress and BJP staged protests demanding action against the private security agency.

They alleged that the ex-servicemen were denied jobs to employ CPI(M) members through the security agency. Meanwhile, the security agency has suspended guards Vishnu and Ratheesh. They were arrested on Saturday for assaulting Chirayinkeezhu native Arun Dev and were later granted bail. The police are looking for the third security guard who also assaulted Arun.

Though there were several complaints against the unruly behaviour of security staff, the authorities had not taken any action. The recent incident gained attention as the video of the assault went viral on social media. Arun was taking care of his grandmother who was admitted to ward 17 of the MCH. He was planning to leave the hospital by handing over the hospital pass to a relative on Friday.

The incident happened at the entrance of wards 17, 18 and 19 located near the old mortuary of the hospital. The security men at the gate alleged that he was trying to sneak another person into the ward. The argument led to a fight between both parties. In the video, the guards were seen taking Arun near their room and assaulting him.

They also closed the gates to prevent others from intervening. Intervening on the issue, the Chairman of Kerala State Human Rights Commission Antony Dominic directed the city police commissioner and director of medical education to file a report within three weeks on the incident.

What happened

Security guards Vishnu and Ratheesh assaulted Arun Dev who was at the hospital as the bystander of his grandmother. The guards attacked him when he tried to hand over the bystander pass to a relative before leaving the hospital