War of words between UDF and LDF marks sixth month of Pinarayi Vijayan government

In a statement issued on the day of the Pinarayi Vijayan government completed six months in office, Satheesan alleged that the government was looting the people when inflation is at its peak.

Kerala opposition leader VD Satheesan.

Kerala opposition leader VD Satheesan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The six months of governance by the second Pinarayi Vijayan government was marked by a lack of sense of direction and collective responsibility, alleged opposition leader VD Satheesan. 

The criticism received a strong retort from LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan who said the opposition UDF and BJP were creating hurdles for the state’s development. “The governance by the LDF in the last six months has instilled confidence and hope among the people,” Vijayaraghavan told reporters here on Saturday. 

In a statement issued on the day of the Pinarayi Vijayan government completed six months in office, Satheesan blamed the LDF Government for not reducing state tax for fuel and alleged that the government was looting the people when inflation is at its peak. 

“When the state is limping back to normal after the pandemic and rain havoc, they have resorted to looting the people. Many in the government are involved in scams and nepotism. The Muttil tree felling happened with the knowledge of the state government, which exposed its unholy nexus with the forest mafia. In yet another tree-felling incident at Mullaperiyar, the state government compromised on the interests of the state and challenged the collective responsibility of the cabinet. Pinarayi’s silence on the issue is mysterious,” said Satheesan.

“UDF and BJP are repeating baseless things. The UDF has declared that they would oppose development projects which are aimed at transforming Kerala in tune with the expectations of the young generation. The union government led by BJP is sabotaging the development projects of the state. Stalling development projects is like challenging the people,” Vijayaraghavan said. 

According to Satheesan, the UDF was not the opposition but a front working for the people. “We haven’t raised unnecessary allegations against the government. During the three assembly sessions, the opposition has raised issues that touch the common people and the marginalised people in the state. But the government thinks that the continuous mandate is a licence for doing as they like. They behave arrogantly in the assembly and outside,” he said.

