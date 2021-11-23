77-year-old US citizen found bedridden, covered with ants in Kovalam hotel; rescued

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kovalam police on Monday rescued a US citizen, who was bedridden and covered with ants, from a hotel near the beach. The police said Irvin Fox, 77, of Pennsylvania, had arrived here a year ago, During his stay, he fell down and picked up an injury.

He took treatment for the wounds initially, but did not follow it up. The beat police officers heard his cries while walking past hotel Diamond. On checking, they found him lying in his bed, writhing in pain, his body covered with ants. The police said the hotel failed to inform the matter to the officials concerned and had locked the room from outside. The tourism police soon took over the matter and hospitalised him.