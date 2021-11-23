Batchmates give school ‘Ati Vishisht’ moment

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The alumni of Sainik School Kazhakoottam proudly refer to themselves as Kazaks. And their 1982 batch got the bragging rights on Monday when their batchmate Lt Gen Johnson P Mathew got the coveted Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.

Their another batchmate Major General K Narayanan, who is a joint secretary at the Union defence ministry, will receive the same award on Tuesday. Currently the General Officer Commanding of 3 (Spear) Corps — the largest in Indian Army — in Nagaland, Valiyathovala, Idukki, native Johnson had successfully commanded Victor Force (Rashtriya Rifles) in Jammu and Kashmir to eliminate a top militant leadership in its southern region. His name was announced on January 26, 2020 but the presentation got delayed due to the pandemic.

Retired colonel B N Suresh told TNIE that Johnson had undertaken lots of military operations in south Kashmir under his command against militant activities. “The role played by Lt Gen Johnson as the GOC of Victor Force was the biggest challenge he has faced in his tenure. He had received the Vishisht Seva Medal from the President in 2006,” said Col Suresh.

Parappanangadi, Malappuram, native Maj Gen Narayanan, 56, is currently the 13th Col of the Maratha Light Infantry. He is one of the two joint secretaries (Army) under Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. He was commissioned to the 12th Maratha Light Infantry Regiment in December, 1985.