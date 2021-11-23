Investiture ceremony to be held at Ananthamurthy International School Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ananthamurthy International School, which received confirmation of approval as a ‘Cambridge International School’, will conduct the investiture ceremony at 5pm on its campus near Vattiyoorkavu on Tuesday.

MP Shashi Tharoor will hand over the Cambridge International Plaque to Esther Ananthamurthy, chairperson of the Ananthamurthy Foundation Trust. Former additional chief secretary Sheela Thomas will be present on the occasion. Former IAS officer Suresh Kumar, who is the executive director of the trust, told reporters here that the school received the Cambridge International accreditation in March 2021.

The school, which launched its online classes in June is all set to begin the offline regular classes from December 1. The school strives to provide ‘Wings & Roots’ through 21st-century schooling, Cambridge international curriculum, next-generation Science standards, western popular music along with ‘Keraleeyam’, that includes the state’s history, culture and Malayalam language besides yoga kalarippayattu and Carnatic classical music.