Mulloorthottam residents to intensify stir

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The protest by Mulloorthottam residents against the arbitrary construction of a compound wall for the Vizhinjam port area by blocking the road access of around 30 families will be intensified in the coming days as neither the government nor the Adani group — concessionaires of the Vizhinjam International Seaport project — responded to the local residents’ demands. In a press conference on Monday, BJP Mulloor area committee president Sreejulal V S said the local residents’ basic demand was to restore the road with ambulance access.

“We were forced to start a protest. None of us is against the construction of the port. Fishermen at Mulloor are denied the right to livelihood. They suffered a lot and now their right to access and right to movement have been blocked,” said Sreejulal. Led by BJP area committee, the locals have been staging a day-and-night protest at Mulloorthottam since November 1.

“The compound wall construction work that blocks road access should be stopped immediately. All roads used by locals at Thottam, Mulloor and Panavilakode are closed. A road through which an ambulance can travel needs to be constructed outside the compound wall to help the residents here,” he demanded.

The compound wall has also blocked access to the balikadvu of Mulloor Nagar temple, where hundreds of believers used to perform Karkidaka Vavu bali. Earlier, people used to offer bali at Vizhinjam beach. After that was acquired, they were allowed to perform it at Mulloorthottam beach with the intervention of the then ports minister Ramachandran Kadannappally. Now the compound wall has also blocked access to this balikadavu.

A senior official of Adani Ports said the construction of the compound wall is mandatory as per International Ship and Port facility Security code (ISPS) and there can’t be any compromise. He said a 1.5 metre-wide walkway will be provided to the local residents once construction is complete. On Wednesday, the protesters will organise a hunger strike at Mulloor. Former Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan will inaugurate it at 10am. BJP Kovalam mandalam president Rajmohan will lead the protest.