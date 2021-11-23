PG’s vast collection of books now open for reference

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The vibrant array of books belonging to the late Left ideologue P Govinda Pillai will now provide a goldmine of information to thousands of researchers. PG Reference Library under the PG Samskrithi Kendram has started functioning in the city. CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan inaugurated the library on Monday.

Incidentally, the day also marked PG’s 22nd death anniversary. About 17,000 books, which were part of PG’s personal collection, have been handed over to PG Reference Library. The concept of a PG reference library was mooted by PG Samskrithi Kendram under CPM district committee.

“Following this, the family handed over the books to the library. Now, the books will be under the ownership of Samskrithi Kendram. For the time being, the library will function at PG’s Subhash Nagar residence at Perumthanni here .

Once the Kendram gets own building, the library will move into the new premises. Though the library was officially inaugurated, it will take some more time for the library to be opened for the public,” said R Parvathy Devi, PG’s daughter. Inaugurating the reference library, Kodiyeri pointed out that P Govindapillai was a communist thinker known across the country.

The second Pinarayi government intends to turn Kerala into a knowledge society, opined Kodiyeri. The event was held on PG commemoration day, at Perumthanni Mulakkal House in thecapital. CPM district secretary and PG Samskrithi Kendram executive directorAnavoor Nagappan presided over the occasion.