STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Play True signs five women athletes under its wing

An initiative launched by Thiruvananthapuram-based Play True, a player-management and sports marketing company, will provide a professional push to five young women athletes.

Published: 23rd November 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | playtrue.in)

By Express News Service

An initiative launched by Thiruvananthapuram-based Play True, a player-management and sports marketing company, will provide a professional push to five young women athletes. The initiative titled ‘Pathbreakers’ will scout for potential champions among girls across India, who need better training facilities, mental fitness, exposure to national and international competition and overall management.
The five players who have been signed are Pranati Nair (table tennis), Vidarsha Vinod (rifle shooting), Keziah Miriam Sabin (cricket), Shreya May Kamal (swimming) and Diya Gireesh (cricket). 

Photo | playtrue.in

Pranati is a top-ranking  national junior table tennis player, who is looking for better training facilities and guidance under international coaches. Vidarsha is a rifle shooter who has made her mark in state- and national-level competitions. Shreya is a record-holding junior swimmer who has been impressive in national-level competitions. Both Keziah and Diya are Under-19 Kerala state players. “All these players have the potential to become champions. Creating champions at the highest level is our vision,” says Sonia Anirudhan, CEO and co-founder of Play True. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp