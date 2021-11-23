Play True signs five women athletes under its wing

By Express News Service

An initiative launched by Thiruvananthapuram-based Play True, a player-management and sports marketing company, will provide a professional push to five young women athletes. The initiative titled ‘Pathbreakers’ will scout for potential champions among girls across India, who need better training facilities, mental fitness, exposure to national and international competition and overall management.

The five players who have been signed are Pranati Nair (table tennis), Vidarsha Vinod (rifle shooting), Keziah Miriam Sabin (cricket), Shreya May Kamal (swimming) and Diya Gireesh (cricket).

Photo | playtrue.in

Pranati is a top-ranking national junior table tennis player, who is looking for better training facilities and guidance under international coaches. Vidarsha is a rifle shooter who has made her mark in state- and national-level competitions. Shreya is a record-holding junior swimmer who has been impressive in national-level competitions. Both Keziah and Diya are Under-19 Kerala state players. “All these players have the potential to become champions. Creating champions at the highest level is our vision,” says Sonia Anirudhan, CEO and co-founder of Play True.