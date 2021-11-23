STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stepfather arrested for assaulting minor girl

A 32-year-old Idukki native was arrested by City police for assaulting his 10-year-old step daughter and dousing her with petrol.

Published: 23rd November 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 07:00 AM

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 32-year-old Idukki native was arrested by City police for assaulting his 10-year-old step daughter and dousing her with petrol. Marimuthu was arrested by Vattiyoorkavu police for attacking the girl, his wife’s child from her first marriage, on August 23.

Police said that Marimuthu poured petrol on his wife and stepdaughter as they were asleep at their rented house near Vattiyoorkavu. The petrol was poured through the window, which was not fastened. The accused threatened to set them ablaze.

Earlier, Marimuthu had beaten the child brutally and his wife warned him not to repeat it. It was out of this anger that he attacked the girl again and threatened to set her on fire. The accused went into hiding after his wife lodged a police complaint. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

