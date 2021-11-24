STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coast Guard rescues Myanmarese mariner off Kerala coast

In a swift action, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued a seriously injured mariner from a merchant vessel off Kochi coast.

Published: 24th November 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 06:41 AM

Myanmarese mariner Min Min Latt, who was evacuated from MV Hyundai Goodwill on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a swift action, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued a seriously injured mariner from a merchant vessel off Kochi coast. Myanmarese mariner Min Min Latt, 46, was evacuated from MV Hyundai Goodwill on Monday. The mariner was grievously hurt while working in the engine room of the vessel while it was about 250 nautical miles west off Kochi.

The master of the vessel made distress calls and approached the MRSC in Kochi for helicopter evacuation. Since the vessel was too far from the shore, the rescue centre directed the vessel to close in on Kochi coast with maximum available speed. The master was provided medical advice over phone and directed to monitor the parameters of the patient and intimate the same to the headquarters.

Meanwhile, Coast Guard Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe) activated the rescue network and liaised with various stakeholders, including state government, customs, immigration and Company agent for necessary clearance. ICGS C-450 with a special medical team on board was deployed along with the Port Tug to facilitate and coordinate the safe transfer of the patient.

The Coast Guard medical team boarded the vessel and carried out a preliminary medical inspection and transferred the patient from ship to the port tug. Around 1.05 am on Tuesday, ICGS C-450 along with the tug returned to the harbour and the patient was admitted to Medical Trust Hospital in Ernakulam.

