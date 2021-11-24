IT sector space swells to 3 crore sq ft, mega projects lined up

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s IT sector has expanded its built-up space to three crore sqft by adding one crore sq ft to the existing space. The expansion could lead to the creation of one lakh job opportunities within the next five years.

TCS Aerospace Hub, to be set up on the Pallippuram Technocity campus, Embassy Taurus Downtown Trivandrum on Technopark Phase 3 campus, World Trade Center Thiruvananthapuram by Brigade at Technocity, Sands Infra INIFINIT, Prestige IT Park, Maratt Techpark in Kochi Infopark are the major projects.

State’s IT sector is expected to have an additional Rs 6,000 crore of investment through these projects. Kerala IT Parks CEO John M Thomas said: “We believe in building an integrated ecosystem across our projects. The work spaces are combined with residential and lifestyle amenities to provide a sustainable, balanced and highquality lifestyle.

We take up huge campuses, develop masterplans and ally with international commercial real estate developers to build the facilities. This strategy, in tur n, avails world class facilities for the IT firms along with generating ample job opportunities and promoting diversity across our IT Parks.” Big names like IBS and Caspian Tech Park will commence operating in Kochi Infopark in the coming years.