Kerala to use new technology for road work

The decision was taken after considering the report of an expert committee headed by the chief engineer, Public Works Roads Division, on Tuesday.

Published: 24th November 2021 06:39 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to use six innovative techniques to carry out road work to improve the quality and to prevent damage, Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas has said.

Permission has been granted to implement geo cells-geo grids, full-depth reclamation, micro-surfacing, segmental blocks, soil nailing and hydroseeding technologies on a pilot basis for road construction under Public Works Department (PWD), said Riyas.

The decision was taken after considering the report of an expert committee headed by the chief engineer, Public Works Roads Division, on Tuesday. These construction methods will also be used in KIIFB projects. The full depth reclamation method has already been tried in the state. This technology uses the method of compact road construction using different types of rollers.

The road construction is completed by laying a layer of bituminous concrete on top of the road. The environmental dependence of the raw materials can be avoided to some extent due to the use of existing tar and metal. The micro-surfacing method is used to extend the life of an existing road.

This is a small thick protective layer that covers the top of the road. Geo cells - geogrids are used to increase the capacity of soil to withstand low loads. Hydroseeding is the practice of sowing seeds of plants on the roadsides to prevent soil erosion.

